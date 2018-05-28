The contributions of people with disabilities are being celebrated as part of AccessAbility Week.

The first-ever week of its kind in British Columbia will see events held throughout the province to promote the importance of inclusion and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Information Resource Specialist with Spinal Cord Injury BC, Heather Lamb, says there are still too many barriers.

Attitude, employment, housing, things like that,” she explains.

“Anytime we can recognize those barriers and try and find ways to fix them it enables people with disabilities to participate more fully in the community and to do the things that everybody else in society takes for granted.”

Lamb says people need to help year-round to eliminate barriers for people with disabilities.

Monday, the BC Government announced a new grant to the Rick Hansen Foundation to support its work making communities more accessible and inclusive. The $10-million grant will help the foundation further its existing programs and push forward with new innovations.

“Our government is committed to making this province better for people living with disabilities,” said Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, in a statement.

“That’s why we are kicking off B.C.’s first ever AccessAbility Week by committing to work together with organizations like the Rick Hansen Foundation, to bring down barriers and improve accessibility in every part of the province.”

Over 500,000 British Columbians aged 15 and older, or 15% of the population, self-identify as having a disability. One in seven Canadian adults has a disability as well.