Several thousand dollars worth of damage was done outside Nak’albun Elementary School in Fort St. James over the weekend of May 25th – 27th, 2018. Police are unsure of what time the mischief was committed.

Several trees had their bases gauged out and a few were pushed over, and No Parking / Bus Loading signs were pulled out of the ground. Fort St. James RCMP say tilting and breaking trees pose a risk to the safety of students using the playground area.

RCMP say no damage appeared to be done to the school, playground equipment, or the out-buildings. Surveillance footage is being reviewed for evidence.

“Our number one priority as police officers is keeping our community safe and secure,” said Fort St. James RCMP detachment commander S/Sgt. Sean Wadelius in a statement.

“In order to help prevent damage like this from happening in the future, we encourage anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us so that we can follow up with all potential leads.”

If you wish to remain anonymous, police ask people with information to contact Crimestoppers.