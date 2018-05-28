Competitor at CPF Canadian Open Powerlifting Pro/Am at Xconditioning in Prince George | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Brian Rivard pumped the iron to a second-place finish in Prince George over the weekend.

The Fort St. James product participated at the Canadian National Powerlifting Pro-AM competition at X-Conditioning, taking home the runner-up spot in the ‘Open Raw’ category.

There were 65 lifters that competed in the two-day event from throughout Western Canada.

SATURDAY MAY 26TH WINNERS (PRO):

Men’s Open Raw Winner = $2,500 cash – Wil de Jong, Victoria

Men’s Open Raw Runner up = Prize Pack from Active Body Nutrition – Brian Rivard, Fort St. James

Men’s Open Equipped Winner = $2,500 cash – Mike Webber, Prince George

Men’s Open Equipped Runner up = Prize Pack from Active Body Nutrition – Jason Cook, Prince George

Women’s Open Raw Winner = $2,500 Cash – Tara Webber, Prince George

Women’s Open Raw Runner up = Prize Pack from Active Body Nutrition – Robyn Schmidt, Prince George

SUNDAY MAY 27TH WINNERS (AM):

Men’s Open Raw Best Lifter = Prize Pack from Active Body Nutrition – Mike Bartlett, Terrace

Women’s Open Raw Best Lifter = Prize Pack from Active Body Nutrition – Linda Ferguson, Prince George

Men’s Open Best Bench Presser – Prize Pack from Active Body Nutrition – Rob Nikoleychuk, Fort St. John

###

Meanwhile, Jennifer Ferguson of Prince George (no relation to Linda Ferguson) had a weekend to remember.

“I squatted 352 lbs, I benched 187 lbs, and I dead-lifted 414 lbs I believe,” said Jennifer, who set three national records.

“[The records were] the squat, the dead-lift, and then I got a total for a national record so I am happy with that.”