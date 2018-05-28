Transforming cultures together!

That’s the theme of this year’s ‘Victims and Survivors of Crime’ Week hosted by several Prince George organizations, recognizing those who’ve experienced trauma or tragedy, as well as teaching the public how to properly defend themselves.

PG RCMP Victim Service, the Elizabeth Fry Society, and the PG Native Friendship Centre are the hosts for the 11th annual event in the Northern capital.

Krista Levar, RCMP Victim Services Coordinator, says activities this year include multicultural-based self-defense classes.

“Because martial arts come from a lot of different countries, there’s a lot of different opportunities to just explore new ways of thinking. Personally, I think it’s it’s a really positive step forward for everyone in our community to include that unique experience.”

Levar believes one of the first steps in healing for a victim of a crime is to simply ask for help, adding, when it comes to defending ourselves, it’s all about taking a more proactive approach.

“There’s always more that can be done in terms of education. We just want the public to know that there are people that can help you. There are ways to take care of yourself; making sure that you’re safe and, like, your own personal safety is a huge thing.”

.@PG_RCMP, @PGNFC continue self-defence class as part of Victims Service’s Week; will be going on until Saturday in Lheidli Memorial Park | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/BcIhGe0j4X — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 28, 2018

According to Levar, on average, PG RCMP Victim Services tend to nearly 100 people per month depending on the crime rate.

‘Victims and Survivors of Crime’ Week also includes self-help workshops and therapy dog sessions.

All events are taking place until Saturday, June 2nd in Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park.

