Good news on the wildfire front in the North Cariboo.

Jessica Mack, a Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre, has an update on a fire that was burning about 31 kilometres west of Quesnel.

“So the latest on that fire is we had four personnel on the fire over the weekend and they have actually put out the fire. So, the status is now out.”

Mack says it was small.

“It was 0.009 hectares in size and it was just near Tibbles Road.”

Mack says this was the fourth incident in the Cariboo Fire Centre since May 24th.

A fire near Fox Mountain in Williams Lake is also out.

Mack reminds people that all category two and three fires remain prohibited.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now