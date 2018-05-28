Eagle rescued by Bella Coola RCMP & taken to rehab centre in the Lower Mainland | BC RCMP

An eagle is now recovering at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) in Delta after having been rescued this week by Bella Coola RCMP and a community resident.

Constables Casey Charles and Marina Coan responded Sunday to the juvenile eagle with a broken wing on the bank of the Tatsquan near the bridge.

“The injury prevented the eagle from flying,” explained North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson in a release.

“Cst. Coan got in touch with the Conservation Office who in turn contacted OWL who provided instructions to the members on how to catch the bird.”

According to Saunderson, the eagle then spent the night at the detachment where it was given a meal of fish before being flown to OWL where it will be rehabilitated and returned to the wild.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now