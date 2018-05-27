Community members gather for picture ahead of 2018 MS Walk at Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park in Prince George | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

Canada has the highest rate of multiple sclerosis in the world, making this weekend’s MS Walks throughout British Columbia that much more important.

Prince George held its walk at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park, raising over $18,000. The money will help fund stem cell research, find a cause, and advocate for accessible and low-cost treatments.

MS survivor and co-chair of the PG Walk, Ashley Provencher, says the community support with events such as this help spread the word about the disease.

“It’s more acceptable now; if I were to go into a new job and say ‘I have MS’, it’s not going to be something that’s ‘Oh what is that? Does that mean you can’t do certain things?’,” she explains.

“There’s less stigma around it.”

For anyone dealing with MS, or something similar, Provencher has one key message.

“Dig deep because it’s in there. Do not give up because there is somebody else out there that is going through the same thing or similar.”