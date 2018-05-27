Competitor at CPF Canadian Open Powerlifting Pro/Am at Xconditioning in Prince George | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

The Canadian Powerlifting Federation held its Canadian Open Powerlifting Pro/Am at Xconditioning in Prince George this weekend.

The competition was held through the weekend with the pros going Saturday and the open amateur day going Sunday. In total 65 competitors from across British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba competed for the $2,500 prize. The pro day had 20 competitors, while the open amateur day had 45. About half of the lifters are from the PG area.

One of them is Jennifer Ferguson, she managed to wow the crowd with some incredible feats of strength.

“I squatted 352lbs, I benched 187lbs, and I deadlifted 414lbs I believe,” she explains, setting three national records over the weekend.

“[The records were] the squat, the deadlift, and then I got a total for a national record so I am happy with that.”

Ferguson encourages anyone who may be interested to give it a shot.

“Come down! The trainers here are absolutely great so come down and just try it out see what it’s all about,” she says.

“Everybody is really friendly and supportive in this sport, you just have to give it a try, get out of your comfort zone and try.”

Official results have yet to be posted.