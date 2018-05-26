A new three-year commitment has been made between Spinal Cord Injury BC and Northern British Columbia Tourism Association.

The memorandum of understanding is looking into developing accessible tourism activities and will attempt to raise the profile of both programs and experience.

“Our primary tourism product is remote wilderness. As far as accessible wilderness there is not a lot of it in the province, especially in Northern BC, so, we’ve identified this as an opportunity to open up access for people that have accessibility requirements,” says Clint Fraser, CEO of NBCTA.

The organizations have already been working together on content sharing projects to promote the need for accessibility.

“We are working collaboratively to profile the accessible products in the north through promotional activities, such as the recent video shoot we completed, which will be used to promote the upcoming 2019 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships.”

There is no word on how much is going to be spent on creating a more accessible experience in the north.