UNBC commemorated a milestone in addition to recognizing the hard work and efforts made by its students today.

The post-secondary school’s historic 25th convocation saw hundreds of local and international students walk across the stage with pride receiving certificates, bursaries, awards, and even honourary doctorates.

.@UNBC’s 2018 grad class also shows diversity with students of all cultures & backgrounds relieved to receive a bachelor’s or master’s degree in their respective fields | #CityOfPG #bced pic.twitter.com/VKrAoxrRu2 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 25, 2018

Families cheered and wailed seeing grads accomplish the life event, including those taking in Devin Flesher’s graduation.

The 42-year-old wife, mother, and cancer survivor felt excitement in finishing one of her life-long goals.

“It was a long-time coming for me. When I did my undergraduate degree in the 1990s, I always wanted to come back, and what I want to be doing is passing on my knowledge, continuing in an academic sort of field, being able to do some writing on my own, and just stay in Prince George to see where it takes me.”

.@UNBC celebrates its 2018 graduates with special lunch & gathering by main stairs; parents, friends, & dignitaries all in attendance | #CityOfPG #bced #UNBCGrad2018 pic.twitter.com/vnNvmykjGM — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 25, 2018

Flesher is graudating this year with a Master’s Degree in Gender Studies, having completed her undergraduate in her hometown of Victoria before moving up to Prince George.

After four years of going back to school, she hopes her story can encourage others to pursue and complete their education.

“It took me a long time to decide that yes, I was going to do this and put my family through the challenge financially of me going to school and my kids having to deal with me not being there for stuff because I have to do school work. Having gone through that cancer experience inspired me to not wait and why not do it now because if I don’t do it now, it might never happen.”

Photo-ops, lunch, and a music party in the Agora Courtyard followed the ceremony at the Northern Sport Centre.