The Prince George RCMP are trading in their utility belts for sponges and buckets tomorrow.

The fourth annual car wash for Special Olympics BC in the Northern capital is taking place in the Canadian Tire parking lot on Domano Boulevard, where residents can make a $10 minimum donation to have their vehicle thoroughly cleaned by police officers.

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says all proceeds will go towards the athletes in addition to the funds raised from next month’s Law Enforcement Run.

“We always invite out Special Olympic Athletes to come out and join us and run with them hand-in-hand. We really have a good time in getting to know them pretty well in a short period of time. We also really enjoy the fact that we’re putting these funds towards sending them to the Canadian National Special Olympics in the sport of their choice.”

Police will also be joined this year by local firefighters and members of the BC Sheriffs Service this year.

2017 saw over 50 vehicles were washed and almost $2,000 was raised for the athletes, and Cpl. Douglass believes they’ll see bigger results.

“Last year, we did the car wash for four hours, and this time we’re going to do it for six! We’re also partnering with the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Day, so they’ll be in the parking lot as well. There’s also 50/50 raffle tickets for sale for $5 each, where the winner can win up to $5,000.”

The goal of this year’s car wash and Law Enforcement Run is to help send PG Special Olympics Athletes to Nova Scotia for the Canadian National Championships from July 31st to August 4th.

The car wash is set for 10AM to 4PM.