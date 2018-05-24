Rivers in the Prince George area seem to be settling down a bit now.

The Fraser River has its High Streamflow Advisory maintained.

“We’ve generally seen flows remaining fairly level over the past few days, that is expected to continue through the weekend,” explains BC River Forecast Centre Head David Campbell.

“The key risks are really going to be around rainfall and any kind of extreme rainfall. At the moment, that kind of pattern isn’t in the forecast so we’ll remain vigilant on the Fraser but at this point, really expecting that will be holding steady for the next week or so.”

The Nechako River has had all advisories lifted, it was previously under a High Streamflow Advisory.