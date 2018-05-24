A legal picket line remains up at the Likely Road and Bootjack Road as unionized Mount Polley workers continue their second day of strike action.

“The parties aren’t talking. We’ve offered to go back to the table next week, and they’ve said no. So that’s where it sits,” said United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 business agent Dan Will.

The strike was initiated Wednesday by the Union following a lockout at 3AM by Mount Polley Mining Corporation that had invited employees back “under the terms of a new comprehensive and competitive wage and benefits package.”

The company said in a release that the lockout was intended to overcome an impasse on renewal of the collective agreement, which terminated on December 31st, 2017.

“There’s quite a few issues, but I’m not going bargain it in the media,” said Will noting the strike affects about 200 workers.

Mount Polley is located about 56 kilometres northeast of Williams Lake.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now