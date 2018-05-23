The Canadian Red Cross is standing by in Prince George at its 6th Avenue facility in case the flooding situation takes a turn for the worse.

A new state-of-the-art mobile emergency response vehicle was showcased for the public eye today, displaying how the non-profit organization provides the materials evacuees need in a time of crisis.

Northern BC Disaster Management Coordinator Jesse Bowen says it’s a matter of timing.

“We want to be able to respond within 12 hours of a disaster, and so, by having things pre-positioned in various places in the province, that makes it more possible for us to get there quickly.”

.@RedCrossBC’s mobile response unit in #CityOfPG, fully donated to the non-profit organization, is 1 of 3 current trailers across the province; equipment includes stationary items for people evacuated from homes & properties | #NorthernBC #BCWildfires #BCFlood pic.twitter.com/s4DA3rgC3U — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 23, 2018

The truck-and-trailer unit will only roll out to a disaster if a Level Three emergency is implemented by the City or the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG).

As it stands, 18 homes are under an evacuation alert on Farrell Street due to the rising Fraser River, and the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is only at a Level One.

Bowen explains the response unit came in handy during last summer’s wildfires throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin area.

“Wildfires and floods can happen at any time; I think that’s our new normal right now. It used to be very sporadic, and now you see two or three happening every year. Having that material ready to go really makes a difference for people, just in a sense of control and having comfort of their own things when they’re going through something that’s really traumatic.”

The trailer is filled with stationary supplies for displaced evacuees, multiple power outlets to charge cellphones and other devices, and a small office for volunteers to conduct their work.

Prince George is one of three locations in BC to have this unit, serving the entire Northern region when needed.