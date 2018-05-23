Sections of Highway 16 are getting resurfaced by the province starting next month.

BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) has granted two separate paving projects along the Yellowhead, worth almost $11 million combined, one near Vanderhoof and one near McBride.

The first project is Josephine Road to Hillcrest Way, a 36-kilometre stretch east of Vanderhoof, and the second encompasses West Twin Creek to Bell Mountain Road, a 20-kilometre stretch located 15 clicks northwest of the McBride village.

Construction is set to begin in June, hoping to be completed by the Fall.

Commuters are being asked to watch out for traffic control workers and to check DriveBC for constant updates.

The two projects are part of the BC government’s $76 million rehabilitation plan for roads and bridges in the North.

