Member of Parliament for Prince George – Peace River – Northern Rockies Bob Zimmer held a meeting with stakeholders late last week to hear concerns and updates.

The meetings included presentations from Chamber of Shipping of British Columbia, Forest Products Association of Canada, Amazon, Coal Association of Canada, BC Cattlemen’s Association, go2HR, and Canada West Ski Areas Association.

“The one thing that we noticed that was different about this stakeholders [meeting] than most, was normally we just listen to stakeholders but this time it was an engagement,” says Zimmer of the meetings.

“We had quite a conversation back and forth with what we think they should be doing better and they talked to us about their future too.”

Amazon was the one stakeholder the Conservative MP says stuck out the most when it comes to future direction.

“They’re adding 5,000 employees in Vancouver and quite a play in terms of real estate, hat they’ve bought down there, Canada is going to be their home,” Zimmer says.

“I think their presence is Canadian, they’re not just shipping in from offshore and overseas, they’re really employing Canadians and employing high-sector jobs.”

Former Senator, Olympic gold medalist, and multiple other awards-winner Nancy Greene Raine officially retired during a dinner the night of the meetings. Zimmer called that the highlight of the meetings.