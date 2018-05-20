The US Consulate in Vancouver is making another round trip through British Columbia and the Yukon.

One stop it will be making is in Prince George. It has not been in the northern capital since last fall.

Pop-up consulates are meant to give Americans in different areas in the province the chance to receive services, such as renewing their American passport, they would otherwise need to travel to get.

“A lot of times there are families that are really interested in receiving our services that just aren’t able to come to the consulate in Vancouver,” explains Vice-Consul Ingrid Specht.

“If they do come, they tell us that they’ve had a really hard time being able to scrap together the resources to do so.”

According to Specht, there is a good number of American citizens looking to use services in the Prince George and Vanderhoof communities. This next visit north, they will have the chance for an additional service.

“We are also planning on offering American citizens the chance to register to vote in the mid-term elections this November because they are coming up.”

The pop-up consulate in Prince George is in June.