The University of Northern BC is teaming with an international institution in an effort to revolutionize the construction industry.

The school is partnering with the University Santiago de Chile in an effort to research and teach topics relating to wood engineering and wood-frame construction technologies.

“This was an exciting [partnership] for us and it’s really important for UNBC to be on that international stage,” explains Dr. Geoff Payne.

“We’re doing cutting-edge research and we are having those local solutions that are globally relevant.”

Dr. Payne says this could be a major difference maker when it comes to evolving and expanding the industry.

“Improving the quality and the understanding and using timber in more of our buildings, I think that speaks to where the university is going with its research direction as well as where the province going.”

The two institutions were working together already, this agreement was formalized earlier this month.