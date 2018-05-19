Growing populations around the world are having a negative impact on Earth’s protected lands.

A new study published in the journal Sciences shows one-third of global protected lands are under immense pressure from human activity.

A group of international researchers, including one Canadian and UNBC professor, found the amount of human activity taking place is compromising the ability to conserve biodiversity and stop extinctions.

In Canada, only 2.4 per cent of our parks have been effected, but Ecosystem Science and Management Association professor Dr. Oscar Venter says there are some exceptions.

“If we think of Banff and Jasper, these are two really good examples of parks which are under fairly heavy pressure from the number of people both living in the park to service the many visitors to the park, but in general our parks in BC are in really good condition.”

Venter added countries will have to expand their protected land by 700,000 kilometres in the next three years to help keep areas protected from human activity.

“This study clearly shows we are overestimating the space available for nature inside protected areas. Governments are claiming these places are protected for the sake of nature when in reality they aren’t. It is a major reason why biodiversity is still in catastrophic decline, despite more and more land being protected.”