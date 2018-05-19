Sun is in the forecast for the long weekend and its a reminder to bring sunscreen along with you to protect yourself from harmful UV rays.

To much exposure to the sun can do irreversible damage to the skin and can bring on health problems like cancer and melanoma. Each year, there are over 80,000 cases of skin cancer diagnosed in Canada and it continues to be a growing concern.

Dr. Harvey Lui, BC Cancer Dermatologist says the location of your city is a big factor in how much exposure you get.

“A lot of people who live in northern communities like to travel during because they are snowbirds and when they go to [warmer] places they get sunburn or get sun damage from the light. Just because of where you live, doesn’t necessarily protect you.”

“The thing with certain forms of skin cancer is the intermittent exposure. When people get the sun after a cold and dark winter they get burned and that can be just as harmful.”

Dr. Lui added even if there’s cloud cover, your skin can still be penetrated by UV rays.

In 2017, there was over 7,000 Canadians diagnosed with melanoma.