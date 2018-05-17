Police, ICBC, and Speed Watch volunteers are urging drivers to slow down and stay safe on the roads this weekend.

“We want to make sure of the fact that we arrive to our destination on time but safely,” explains Spokesperson Doug MacDonald.

“We want to make sure that we look after ourselves and get a good night sleep the night before so we can enjoy our long weekend with our family and friends.”

Tips include planning your route, being realistic about travel times, not speeding up if someone tries to pass you, staying focused on the road while driving, and keeping at least three seconds of following distance behind motorcycles.

MacDonald has additional tips for those travelling with a bit extra.

“Make sure of the fact that your load is secured and that your ATVs are attached properly and that your trailer is attached safely and securely in a proper manner,” he says.

“You want to make sure of the fact that if you do see traffic behind you, pull over where it’s safe to do so and let that traffic pass.”

Over Victoria Day Long Weekend in 2016, 38 people were injured in 140 crashes throughout the north-central region of the province.