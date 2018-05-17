The Salvation Army is opening the new Vanderhoof Community Support Centre in two weeks.

The organization will provide a multitude of services including spiritual guidance, practical needs like clothing and shelter, and referrals to more specified support groups.

But what service has people the most excited?

“The thrift store recycling operation that The Salvation Army will be offering the community,” explains Captain Neil Wilkinson.

“We are very, very thrilled at the response and we’re very much looking forward to some of the ongoing partnerships that will be developed.”

It’s been a quick turnaround for The Salvation Army to set up shop.

“The official request came in November of 2016 from the District of Vanderhoof Council,” Wilkinson says.

“We have been working as quickly and as diligently as we possibly can to get services started.”

The centre will hold a grand opening ceremony May 31st. It will include refreshments, a meet and greet, and cake cutting. Festivities will conclude with a special spiritual ministries service at 6pm that evening at a partnering church to be announced later.