Local farmers, growers, and consumers are being called by the BC government for ways to improve the industry sector.

The province has formed an agriculture committee that includes Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris, hoping to gather information and ideas.

Morris, along with eight other politicians, will be meeting in the Northern capital next month.

“Our focus will be based on the meat industry, meat production, and the slaughterhouse productions and whatnot throughout the province to see what we can do to enhance that. So I’m looking forward to hearing what our farmers and growers have to say.”

He says knowing where are food comes from is very important to all British Columbians regardless of where we live, but also hopes farmers in his home riding can come forward with ideas of their own.

“There’s still many small communities around with farmers wanting access to small abattoirs to butcher their beef locally and sell locally. So those are the things we’ll look at and hopefully we’ll hear from a lot of folks around the province that have views on that.”

PG will host the committee on June 5th and a location is still being determined.

Information will be gathered in-person and online for those who can’t make the meetings and the committee will look to present their findings by October 1st, 2018.