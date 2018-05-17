Starting today, a highly impacted area from last summer’s Cariboo wildfires has been closed to off-road vehicles for the rest of the year.

The Elephant Hill wildfire area is severely damaged according to BC’s Forests Ministry, forcing the closure until December 31st.

The ban includes all automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, and all types of off-road recreational vehicles.

The ban does not include snowmobiles operating on a minimum of half-a-metre of snow or to the existing trails, such as Green Lake Snowmobile Trail, 70-Mile Green Lake Trail, or the Interlakes Snowmobile Trail.

The closure is also aiming to support wildfire recovery management strategies as unauthorized vehicles can lead to more erosion and pollution to its sensitive ecosystems.

Restoration activities for the area are being implemented by the provincial government.

More than 191,000 hectares of the Elephant Hill land was destroyed in the fires.