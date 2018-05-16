North District RCMP members who were awarded at the 10th annual celebration of Alexa's Team in Prince George | Jeff Slack, My Nechako Valley Now

Over 30 members of the North District RCMP have been awarded for their work in removing impaired drivers from the road.

Its been ten years since Alexa’s Team was formed, after four-year old Alexa Middelaer was killed by a drunk driver.

Her mother Laurel says it gets harder every year to talk about the subject.

“It’s harder now because I feel it. I feel it when every officer speaks or when officers say something to me, I’m moved to tears. There were officers up on stage who whispered things to me and my husband said I don’t know how we can continue on, but it’s a good thing to feel. Now we do feel some joy.”

She added, especially with the long weekend coming up, there is no excuse to drive while under the influence and people need to know that driving is a privilege.

Prince George Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Cranmer single handedly stopped over 130 impaired drivers.

“I think it’s important we’re all recognized for what we do. I think I got a few more than the other guys and so that’s why I got called the machine because people were being generous to me.”

Cst Cranmer has been a member for 10 years and has made the Alexa Team for nine years. Out of that, he has been qualified for the All-Star Team five times.

Cranmer has a daughter of his own who is the same age as Alexa when she died, and added a ceremony like this really speaks to him.

“Leaving the house and seeing her does motivate me to want to protect my citizens on the roadway.”

2018 marks ten years for Alexa’s Team, formed in 2008 when She and her aunt were feeding a horse in Delta, BC when a drunk driver hopped the curb and hit them.

In 2017, Alexa’s Team Northern BC removed 927 impaired drivers from the road.