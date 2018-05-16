A Flood Watch has now been issued for the Fraser River in both Prince George and Quesnel.

That is an upgrade from a High Stream Advisory.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations issued a news release late this afternoon stating that a Flood Watch means that river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed the bank and that flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

The Fraser River in Quesnel has actually gone down slightly over the past couple of days but it is expected to back up again later in the week and into the long weekend due to the hot weather that we’ve been getting.

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Bulkley River, including tributaries around Houston, Smithers, and adjacent areas.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for the Nautley and Nechako River including tributaries and lake levels around Burns Lake, Francois Lake, Vanderhoof and surrounding areas.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now