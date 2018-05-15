Vanderhoof pet owners have new rules to follow after council passed an animal control bylaw Monday night, four years in the making.

According to the District, residents within the community can not own more than five total animals at any given time, which includes no more than three dogs, or three cats, or three of those animals combined.

Specific conditions for dogs include obtaining a ownership license once they turn six months old and they must be kept on a leash no longer than 2.5 metres.

Aggressive dogs will also be subjected to aggressive fines, as much as $250 for an impound fee, increasing to $700 on the second offense.

The bylaw was favoured six to one by Vanderhoof councillors, with Steve Little being the lone opposing vote.

The new rules are being met with social media back-lash, with residents claiming the District did not consult with the Greater Nechako Animal Welfare Society (GNAWS) about the changes.

This reading was first introduced in January 2014.

For more information on the new animal control bylaw, you can click here.

We have reached out to the District of Vanderhoof for comment, but they have yet to respond.