The Prince George Pregnancy Care Centre is teeing off their first ever golf tournament fundraiser.

The event will have a $20,000 Hole-In-One opportunity as well as a silent auction and barbecue.

All proceeds will go towards supporting those who are facing the impacts of unplanned pregnancy, something Crystal Campbell, Executive Director of PG PCC, says is important.

“The impacts of an unplanned pregnancy can vary for any person and we are here to provide support, encouragement and empowerment. What we want to do is be able to provide information on the options that are open to those people.”

The PCC is hoping over 100 people participate in the fundraiser. The event starts June 2nd at Alder Hill golf course and early registration ends may 16th.