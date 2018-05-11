The anticipation of opening a new site in Vanderhoof continues to elate the Salvation Army Prince George branch.

Before the grand opening, the non-profit organization is asking local residents for donations and made a call to the public on Thursday.

In a statement, Captain Neil Wilkinson says all donations that come in will stay within the community will “directly impact individuals, families, and children in need.”

The Salvation Army Thrift Store is accepting multiple items, including:

Toys

Tools

Gardening equipment

Houseware

Furniture

Appliances

Clothing

The facility is set to be open from Monday to Saturday, 10AM to 5PM and will be located at the East end of the Co-Op mall.

There’s no official confirmation yet on when the Vanderhoof branch will officially open its doors.