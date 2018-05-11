The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued a flood watch for the Nechako River.

This is of main concern for tributaries near Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake as water levels continue to rise from melting snow.

According to the BC River Forecast Centre, it is difficult to predict flooding, but they will continue to monitor the river basins, adding more overflow could come in the days ahead.

The RDBN has not issued any evacuation alerts or orders, but advise residents to be ready.

This includes:

Monitoring your local radio station and the RDBN website

Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet at the designated Reception Centre outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc) Have items available for quick departure

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area

Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order

Residents are reminded that flood waters may contaminate shallow wells and other water sources If your well has been flooded, assume the water in your home has been contaminated If water is contaminated, bottled water is the best choice for drinking water

If you use a septic field and it has been flooded, please be sure the floodwater has drained well below the level of the distribution trenches before you begin using it

For more information, you can click here.