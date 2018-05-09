Don’t panic if you receive an emergency text alert today.

Emergency Management B.C. is performing a test that allows government officials to issue public safety alerts through television, radio and cellphone devices.

It will be the first time they introduce an alert through compatible wireless devices.

This is part of a Canada-wide system, AlertReady, and will only be used during large-scale disasters or emergencies, such as floods, tornadoes, amber alerts or terror threats.

This test will determine the systems readiness for an actual emergency, along with identifying any issues that may occur during the trail run.

The B.C Emergency Alert System will be conducted at 1:55pm. Vista Radio will be affected at that time.