A forestry agreement between the province and the Sellat’en First Nation is expected to see opportunity for economic development.

The agreement is a 25-year First Nation woodland licence, which will allow the Stellat’en to harvest 32,500 cubic metres of timber per year, for the first five years.

The area-based licence covers 10,781 hectares of crown land, about 60 kilometres west of Vanderhoof, near Fraser lake.

Stellat’en Chief Archie Patrick said in a statement, “This agreement will help us continue to ensure that local land and forest resources are managed, protected and developed for the mutual benefit of Stellat’en members and the people of British Columbia. It will also open doors on employment opportunities and another revenue stream for our First Nation.”

This agreement is part of the provinces goal of reconciliation with First Nations, and will provide the Stellat’en First Nation to have a stronger voice in local forest stewardship.