Pictured L-R: Frank Everitt (Board Member, Northern Health), Penny Anguish (COO,Northern Health (NI), Colleen Sparrow (President, Spirit of the North), Selen Alpay (Director, Spirit of the North) and Judy Neiser (CEO, Spirit of the North) | Courtesy Spirit of the North

Five Northern Health Authority locations are receiving funding for various items thanks to a Spring Grant from the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

The grant totals $709,539 and is going into equipment, education, and enhancements to healthcare.

The Fraser Lake Health Facility is using funds for cancer care pumps and syringes. The University Hospital of Northern BC, Mackenzie, Fort St. John, and Spruceland Dormitory locations also received funding (see chart).

“Spirit of the North is grateful to our many donors who so generously provide funds to better health outcomes in the region. The funds are graciously received through our sustainable supporters, sponsors, and those who support the events that are hosted as part of the Spirit’s community giving. Through these donations we are able to support Northern Health, other specialized healthcare agencies, and the education of healthcare workers,” said Judy Neiser, CEO for Spirit of the North, in a statement.

“We could not do this without such tremendous support – we are truly thankful.”

The Spring Grant funding brings the total funds presented to Northern Health in the past fiscal year up to nearly $1.3-million.