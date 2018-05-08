Fort St. James RCMP were called to assist Emergency Health Services at a home in Tachie on Sunday, May 6th.

The call involved a woman who had unexpectedly given birth and the baby appeared to be in distress and not breathing.

Constable Sanders arrived before paramedics, assessed the baby’s vital signs, and performed CPR.

The mother and baby were taken to hospital and it is being reported they are both doing fine.

“After hearing of Constable Sanders’ involvement in saving the baby’s life I couldn’t be more proud,” said Corporal Jeff Raffle, FNP NCO i/c, Fort St James RCMP in a statement.

“He reacted under extreme stress and, as a result, saved a life.”