With so much uncertainty surrounding the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Pipeline, resource-based projects in BC seem to be on shaky ground.

The latest development is a new campaign from Amnesty International to put a stop to the Site C Dam.

They believe the region that would be flooded is historically important to indigenous people.

Nechako Lakes MLA, John Rustad isn’t sure what direction the group would take after the project already received the green light.

“Not sure on what grounds they are trying to proceed with given the judicial prudence that has already been set by the previous court cases but there is a secondary part of this of course and that is the confidence in our province and the ability for projects to be able to move forward.”

He adds another distraction like doesn’t put the province in a favorable light, regardless of whether the project has been approved or not.

“When you’re seeing the court challenges, when you’re seeing the disruptions we have with Kinder Morgan and Site C and potentially with other work in this province it makes it very difficult to imagine investors would like to put money into BC with the ability to expect a return.”

Rustad had many conversations with affected First Nations on the Site C project while he was Minister of Aboriginal Relations under the previous Liberal government led by former Premier Christy Clark.

However, he understands both sides of the argument.

“I spoke with the impacted first nations by Site C and I understand fully the impact will have on the traditional territory – there will be a loss as we see circumstances or issues beyond our control that have been raised with the construction of Site C, that was certainly a factor weighed in terms of the project proceeding.”

“When I look at it, no one likes to see the loss of the land in that area, no one likes to see the impacts on first nations but at the same time you have tow weight the needs of the province and you have to weigh these issues out and make a decision as to what is best for the province of British Columbia.”

The cost of the Site C Dam is $9 billion dollars.