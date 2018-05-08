The North District RCMP handed out the “Long Service Medal” to those who have completed a minimum of 20 years of service.

This award recognizes Regular Members, Civilian Members and Public Service employees for their long time work in the policing industry. It’s given to those who have completed 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service.

Inspector Jayson Lucash has been awarded with the 20 year service medal and says his time in the North has created strong friendships with other officers.

“This is my second tour through North District, I was previously in Williams Lake and now I’m in Prince George. There is certainly a sense of comradery up here. We have a huge geographical area, probably less RCMP members and staff compared to other areas.”

Most of the time, you don’t hear about the good work RCMP officers do says Assistant Commissioner Stephen Thatcher.

“I think it’s important word get out that these people are doing difficult and dangerous jobs day-to-day, and I think frankly they don’t get enough recognition. I think this is a great opportunity for us to get people together and talk about their accomplishments.”

North District awarded 15 members who demonstrated long service and good conduct as an employee.