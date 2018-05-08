Cariboo residents in the Nazko region subjected to flooding are returning home today after being displaced for 10 days.

As of 9AM this morning, the two evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts by the Cariboo Regional District (CRD).

Residents of nearly 120 impacted properties are allowed back into the area, however CRD spokesperson Emily Epp says they still need to be ready if things change suddenly.

“So residents need to make sure they are prepared in case they were to be evacuated again on short notice. So just making sure they have essential items ready for a quick departure, making sure they have emergency plans for their dependents or pets and livestock, just to keep an eye out on media, or our website, to make sure that they know the latest information.”

She says the Nazko highway is open to the public for re-entry, adding people can also use the Harrington and Snaking River resource roads.

The two evacuation orders were issued on April 29th.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now