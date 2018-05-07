Local residents honoured by Mayor Lyn Hall for volunteering during the 2017 Cariboo wildfires | City of Prince George/Twitter

Two Prince George residents have been recognized by the City for their efforts during last summer’s Cariboo wildfires.

Chelsea Wallach and Steve Williams have each received this year’s Community Champion Award of Merit for their acts of volunteerism during the time of crisis.

Wallach helped the Prince George Horse Society take care of dozens of evacuees with animals at the Agriplex.

“We just did such a great job and it was really exciting. We got good reviews from everybody that was there and the people was just so grateful that we were there to help and such. It was just an overwhelming, but really awesome experience in the end.”

She explains while the experience was exciting for her, it was also scary.

“Nothing like this, obviously, has ever happened before, so we didn’t have anything to go on, but I was working closely with the lady from Williams Lake. We coordinated convoys back and forth of livestock and it was a free-for-all. At our peak, we had 478 animals on site.”

Wallach hopes to continue to volunteer within the City, or should a similar event take place.

Mayor Lyn Hall presented Wallach and Williams with the award Friday night at the PG Civic Centre.