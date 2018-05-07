Northern FanCon will be invading Prince George this weekend as film enthusiasts have the chance to interact with their favourite stars at the annual festival.

In addition, to the Fatman on Batman podcast, prospective filmmakers from Northern BC can learn from the professionals at the Creative Corner.

It’s the chance of a lifetime to get some one-on-one feedback.

“A bunch of these people will be stationed at booths and you can go up and ask them questions and everything like that but then they also deliver workshops on their area of expertise,” says Norm Coyne, Northern FanCon Organizer.

The workshop and panel series will feature award-winning makeup artists and costume designers from The Flash, The Hundred and Once Upon a Time.

A screenwriter from Castle Rock which is a new Steven King, JJ Abrahms project will also be in attendance.

Coyne believes the experience will benefit future film producers.

“We were looking for opportunities that provided synergy with the show itself and ways we could actually stand out and we’re trying to help nurture the film industry in northern BC, this just seems like a natural fit to try and help with that.”

He adds having projects like Hello Destroyer filmed in Prince George only heightens the demand for filmmakers.

“There is a team of filmmakers of which, I am one that secured the rights to a Steven King story and that all have ties to northern BC – it has ties to engage two of our former celebrity guests from Fan Con to be in that film and they were Denise Crosby and Michael Coleman.”

Northern FanCon runs from Friday to Sunday at CN Centre and Kin 1.

For a full list of workshops, click here.