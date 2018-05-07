A University of Northern BC graduate is one of three new members of the Forest Practices Board.

Tara Marsden has a master of arts degree in political science from UNBC and has worked with First Nations governments across northern BC on land and resource governance and management issues. She served as the BC Leadership Chair for Aboriginal Environmental Health at UNBC and has been an instructor at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology.

The northern roots do not stop there, as Marsden is a member of the Gitanyow First Nation located west of Hazelton. She is the sustainability director with the Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office in the reserve.

She joins Bruce Larson and Rick Monchak as the newest members. They were all appointed for two-year terms, as announced by Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson.

The Forest Practices Board acts as BC’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting findings and recommendations directly to the public and government. The board audits forest and range practices and appropriateness of government enforcement on public lands, investigates public complaints and forestry issues, participates in administrative appeals, and makes recommendations for improvement to practices and legislation.