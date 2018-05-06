The Prince George RCMP‘s Community Policing Section has received what it calls “many complaints” surrounding speeding vehicles, pedestrian safety concerns, and parking issues at or near area schools and playgrounds.

As a result of this, enforcement will be increased for these areas.

“Temperatures are warming up and the streets are busier, there’s a bit more pedestrian traffic, more people heading out into parks or different recreations,” explains Program Coordinator Mike Burt.

“We just really want to get that message out there reminding people to pay attention and slow down.”

Through April, the Community Policing Section observed drivers and saw 51% of drivers were speeding through school and playground zones.

If you include data collected since the start of 2018, it’s actually higher than that.

“Year to date, the total amount of that we’ve observed the percentage is actually a bit higher, it’s 60% of traffic and motorists that we’ve observed are speeding above the posted speed limit sign,” Burt says.

“Whether that be school zones, playground zones, or just regular speed zones.”

The other area motorists are being reminded of is no parking or no stopping zones, especially in and around school zones.