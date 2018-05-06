It’s the chance of a lifetime for College of New Caledonia business student Wilma Cragg.

Leaving this weekend, she will be in Brazil for the next two months as part of the Student Mobility Outbound Program.

“I’ll be doing Portuguese language learning and working with the innovation department at the institute in Brazil,” explains Cragg about what she will be doing in the South American country.

“Helping them market a product that they are trying to get on the market that’s like a preservative for fruits and vegetables that’s all natural.”

Cragg received a $5,000 scholarship from Colleges and Institutes Canada to help cover travel and living expenses, while CNC’s International Education department chipped in an extra $2,000. She will also receive help and support for costs from the Saik’uz First Nation.

She thinks this will greatly help her in preparing for the world of business moving forward.

“Experiencing another culture and how a different country does business because the world is becoming more global,” says Cragg.

“I think it helps to experience other countries and how they things, it doesn’t hurt to have new ideas for home either.”

Cragg will also have the chance to teach English to Brazilian students on her trip.