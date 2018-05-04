Prince George-Cariboo MP Todd Doherty received some great news as Bill C-211 calling for a national framework on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is moving forward to committee.

It was adopted by the Senate at second reading on Thursday and has now been passed on to the department’s Committee on National Security and Defence.

While the victory is huge, there’s still an uphill battle to climb.

“We still have a lot of work to do in educating the senators as what the bill is, to understand the importance of what this legislation is so we’ve got some work to do but I’m very happy at the end of the date that all senators unanimously supported getting this to committee,” says Doherty.

The Bill C-211 aims to give first responders who suffer from PTSD to get the help they need after getting diagnosed.

If passed, the legislation has the ability a lot of people.

“We need to make sure that we are continuing to have that mental health discussion and this goes beyond the people who are listed on the bill because once it passes as we move forward to what it’s being legislated to do, anyone at the table can decide to expand it to different groups.”

It received backing last November by Natalie Harris who is a former paramedic and was on the job for 13 years in Barrie, Ontario before being diagnosed following a double murder she attended in 2012.

Doherty explains first responders do the risky jobs for the fame and recognition, they do it serve and protect us from a lot of worst-case scenarios.

“People get into these careers because they want to help others, this legislation is not about them being weak it is about these people whether its men or women we ask and we believe every time that we phone 9-1-1 we know that they’re going to come running even though they may not be feeling great themselves, they put themselves and put forth a personal sacrifice to make sure you and I and our families are secure and we need to do the same for them.”

Last March, Bill C-211 was given all-party support in the House of Commons to head to the Senate.