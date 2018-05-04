A wet start to the weekend will give way to sunshine according to Environment Canada.

In Vanderhoof, the daily high for today is 14 degrees Celsius and rain followed by predicted highs of 18 and 20 for Saturday and Sunday.

“It looks like an improving trend and it will probably be sunny by tomorrow with temperatures dipping down tonight to plus three and maybe a risk of frost,” says Jennifer Hay, Meteorologist.

With everybody looking to do improvements to their home and garden, more and more people will be keeping an eye on the weather report going forward, especially with the May long weekend coming down the pipe in just 15 days.

For now, Hay adds the predicted daily highs should bounce around between the high-teens to the low 20s.

“Right now, we are pretty much at seasonal for today and then trending upward as we get up into the 20s by early next week, looks like it will be peaking on Wednesday.”

Temperatures are expected to warm up even further as it could get up to 23 degrees by Wednesday.