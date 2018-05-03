The BC government has brought forward a new $16 million grant to improve connectivity in rural, remote and indigenous areas in Northern BC.

Applications will be accepted starting July 1st for projects on homes, businesses and other institutions.

Currently, 70 per cent of rural communities in BC are without broadband internet.

.@jinnysims explains internet use has become “the new highway” being built for the future; lists different needs for #NorthernBC when it comes to high-speed connectivity in rural communities | #CityOfPG #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/Q4vbJPft7E — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 3, 2018

Providing internet to these areas has economic benefits says Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services.

“In communities where they even get a few blocks of fibre optic down, they have seen a huge growth in the tech sector, attracting businesses, attracting professionals to work in municipal government and in local industries.”

However, Sims never specified on whether the government plans to bring WiFi hotspots along the Highway of Tears.

“I’m very pleased we are working with the Ministry of Transportation, and the ministry is very committed to getting more WiFi hotspots along our highways. Once again we will take a look at this.

Sims added they will have to wait until fall to see if they can fund the WiFi hotspot project, because that is when the next big round of intake from the federal government is happening.