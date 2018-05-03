Riverside Park will be the site of the fourth annual Juvenile Nechako White Sturgeon Release.

It will be the opportunity of a lifetime for 500 elementary students from School District 91 who will be in attendance tomorrow at 9 AM.

It should be an experience they won’t soon forget.

“We take a portion of them and we have kids from around the school district and release them, these kids will name a fish whether it’s an awesome Bob name, put them into the river event and track them for the rest of their lives,” says Wayne Salewski, Community Working Group Chair of the Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative.

Due to the area’s, rural location and settings there seems to be a greater appreciation of the initiative due to the student’s interaction with fish and other wildlife.

“50% percent of the kids live in the country so obviously there’s a great relationship between that, parenting and the farming and ranching industry so it’s just a nice way of bringing that exposure, kids can then go online and track a fish so anytime we catch one we put that into our data and is researchable by them.”

The event also has students go through a number of booths that focus on the different aspects of fish biology, river ecology, the Nechako Watershed as well as research conducted by the working group’s partners.

The program is also run in conjunction with the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, which was founded back in 2003.

To learn more about the Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative (NWSRI), click here.