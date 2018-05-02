A team in of Northern Indigenous artists in Prince George have announced the formation of the Northern Indigenous Artists’ Collective.

The group looks to be the first non-governmental Indigenous arts council in British Columbia. It’s goal is to give inclusive, accessible, and equitable opportunities for the advancement of traditional and contemporary Indigenous arts, as well as professional development opportunities for artists. This includes for younger artists, something NIAC and Community Arts Council Reconciliation Officer Ivan Paquette says is very important.

“[Young artists] have a reason to dream, [NIAC] have given them ideas, showing them that following the artist pathway is a good thing not a bad thing,” he says.

“It’s leading to your own cultural identity as well that brings their sense of self-esteem and pride in a good way.”

Artists announce formation of Northern Indigenous Artists’ Collective, looking to be first non-governmental Indigenous arts council in BC #CityofPG pic.twitter.com/QkeKPcnsz1 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 2, 2018

There are eight members on the steering committee. They include Shirley Babcock, Darrin Corbiere, Carla Joseph, Lynette La Fontaine, Dianne Levesque, Len Paquette, and Jennifer Pighin.

The collective stated during their announcement “Individually and collectively we have all experienced challenges and vulnerabilities that exist in the marketplace and that tend to be unfavourable for many Indigenous artists”.

“I really believe that it’s people who understand, bringing that intelligence to a table and openly discuss what we have to do together as a collective, as having that collective conscience and what do we have to do to move this stuff forward,” Ivan Paquette explains.

“A lot of us starting out, we just went out there and there was nothing. Now we’re creating something because we’ve been there and we know what is needed for that next generation; we’re representing the community but also representing Indigenous people as well.”

NIAC is working to organize a major arts symposium for Indigenous artists from across northern BC in Prince George to be held March 2019.