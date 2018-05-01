(From left to right) Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen, Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson, CNC President Henry Reiser, BC Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark, Lheidli T'enneh Chief Dominic Frederick, & LT Elder Darlene MacIntosh | Matt Fetinko, My PG Now

BC’s Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark has made three funding announcements for College of New Caledonia campuses.

CNC’s Vanderhoof campus is receiving $5-million for renovations and upgrades to the property purchased last year.

This comes following the Province’s $1.7-million investment for the post-secondary school to purchase the new facility.

“We’ve got support from government, both the previous government and now the current government, to purchase a relatively new building and get out of our old hospital that we’ve been in and retrofit that building so it becomes a high-quality teaching space,” Reiser says.

Construction is expected to begin this fall and be completed in early 2019.

Construction expected to begin fall 2018, completion targeted for early 2019 #Vanderhoof — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 1, 2018

Meanwhile, an aboriginal house with 12 furnished student rooms and an elder suite will be built at the Prince George campus next to existing student housing. The house will include basic housing needs such as washrooms, a shared kitchen, and laundry facilities. It will also feature a designated area for cultural practices, teachings, and activities.

CNC President Henry Reiser says this has been a project on the school’s mind for quite some time, noting the opportunity it gives Indigenous students.

“Many times when these students come in they’re enamoured with the city and the shiny lights and they get distracted and are unsuccessful academically,” he explains.

“This is an opportunity to be in a sheltered environment where they have the supports that they are going ot need to successfully transition.”

The Province is investing $2.6-million for this house.

.@melaniejmark “This is reconciliation in action”. Will have 12 furnished student room, suite for Elder, kitchen, living area, washrooms, and laundry #CityofPG — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 1, 2018

Lastly, an already existing upgrade project for power-engineering students at the Quesnel campus is getting extra funding to include four more upgrades and additions.

These include an expanded computer simulation lab, a new welding lab, a new atrium, and additional yard space. The original project cost $3.8-million and these new investments will raise that total to five million dollars.