The investigation continues for the Prince George RCMP following this morning’s targeted shooting near a motel at 17th Avenue and Queensway Boulevard.

Multiple suspects fled the scene after a man was shot before being taken to hospital for a gunshot wound.

Cpl. Craig Douglass says the area has been a trouble spot in recent years.

“Over the past few years, certainly we’ve had an increased amount of calls to this particular address and is something that has been in our purview due to previous media releases from the detachment.”

The local detachment is currently on the lookout for the suspect or suspects involved at this time.

Douglass believes this was an isolated incident and the public’s safety is not at risk.

“There doesn’t appear to be any more threat in the area and this does appear to be a targeted attack so we don’t believe there is a public safety concern at this time and at this point, it’s a targetted attack.”

“At this point, I can’t confirm whether they fled on foot or in a vehicle. Again, we are actively seeking any information the public might have that would help us and anyone with information can call the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.”

The detachment’s Dog Service Unit has been called in along with an Air 4 Helicopter from the North District RCMP.

Mounties have partially blocked off a lane Northbound along on Queensway as the investigation continues.

Police cannot confirm if this was drug-related.

