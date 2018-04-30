The Highway 16 lane expansion from Bunce to Blackwater Road is more than halfway finished, according to BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI).

The two-year, $24 million construction investment taking place east of Vanderhoof, spans more than three kilometres, and includes bike lanes and four lanes for commuters, making the highway more accessible for local residents.

Senior Project Manager Brent Davies predicts the Highway to be fully operational in the Fall, and says Phase Two will involve the more detailed upgrades.

“Mostly, the final pieces are going to be the four-laning piece from the Bunce-Gauthier intersection, and some improvements on the side roads leading to the highway, as well as pedestrian road upgrades and some sidewalk upgrades. Intersection signalization will also be implemented in our final year of the project and we’re looking forward to seeing the outcome.”

He believes traffic has been smooth since the major project started, adding it’s been well-received by the public.

“Obviously, this will be helping with commuting traffic and tourist traffic as well, and what that allows us to do is give a continuous, smooth segment of highway infrastructure from the intersection of 97 and 16 all the way west to the project limits near Jensen.”

He encourages all drivers to still use caution when in construction zones and to be aware of workers in the area.

The project is a partnership of the Federal government, provincial government, and Bike BC.

WATCH: